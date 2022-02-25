Electric vehicle charging company seeks installation in Yorktown’s malls

An electric vehicle charging company is seeking to install its charging stations at Yorktown’s malls.

Volta Charging, a San Francisco-based vehicle-charging company, has proposed to install four vehicle-charging stations at the Jefferson Valley Mall and two charging stations at the Staples Plaza.

“We’re trying to target commerce-centric areas where people are already going to,” said Samuel Lee, an engineering project manager at Volta. “They’re going there and they’re able to top off their cars. If you had to pick between two grocery stores and one provider had an EV charging station, you’re going to want to go there.”

Town officials have mixed opinions on Volta’s proposal.

“This proposal will expand access to an important service and will be beneficial to our community,” said Supervisor Matt Slater. “We are excited to be attracting and partnering with industry leaders to bring cutting-edge technology to Yorktown.”

But Councilman Sergio Esposito argued, “We need the infrastructure to be quite honest. EV people are very possessive with their car chargers and there’s just not enough of them.”

Volta also requested that the town update its code to enable video screens on the charging station that would display advertising. Slater asked that town officials write the prohibited advertising into any code that the Town Board adopts.