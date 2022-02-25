Aquarion Water Co. sells rain barrels for water conservation efforts

Bridgeport-based Aquarion Water Co. is now selling upcycled rain barrels in support of its water conservation efforts.

The 60-gallon upcycled rain barrels are designed to fit under a downspout and catch rainwater running off of the roof. Customers can collect and store water for use in a garden, and Aquarion said only a quarter-inch of rainfall on an average roof can fill the barrel.

The barrels sell for $75 and can be ordered via the company’s website through May 6. Barrels will be available for pickup at locations in Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich and Trumbull on May 14.