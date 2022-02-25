Melissa McCaw to step down as secretary of Office of Policy and Management

Melissa McCaw, secretary of Connecticut’s Office of Policy and Management, is expected to resign today following growing tensions and controversies regarding her role within Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration.

The CT Mirror confirmed McCaw’s departure will be announced by Lamont this afternoon, with the governor referring to her exit as “turning the page.” It is uncertain whether her leaving is voluntary.

McCaw’s role in the administration began to fray earlier this month following reports that the FBI subpoenaed records of projects overseen by Konstantinos Diamantis, McCaw’s former deputy who was fired by Lamont on Oct. 8. Diamantis had claimed that McCaw was treated with disrespect by Lamont’s top aides, which McCaw appeared to confirm in a Feb. 9 budget briefing when she praised her working relationship with Lamont but conspicuously omitted mention of his staff.

“As the deputy secretary, he was privy to interactions and the work of the agency,” McCaw said of Diamantis during the briefing. “He saw a lot. He certainly was a witness to what it has been like for me as the first Black female OPM secretary. And I’ll leave it at that.”