Survey: 26% of fully remote workers admit to job hunting

While more than half of U.S. workers have acknowledged they plan to seek new employment opportunities within the next 12 months, only about one-quarter of those in fully remote work environments admitted they are in pursuit of another job.

According to a national survey conducted by Norwalk-based OperationsInc, 26% of remote workers are currently looking for a new job, compared to 40% of hybrid (partially in-person, partially remote) workers and 33% of fully in-person workers. Ironically, most fully remote workers do not display any great corporate fidelity – 58% of this workforce sector claimed they do not feel strongly connected to their employer.

Nonetheless, a fully remote work environment is appreciated, and the new survey found 51% of working parents, including 61% of working fathers, would be willing to take a pay cut to increase or retain flexible/remote work arrangements – only 28% of non-parents were willing to make that type of concession.