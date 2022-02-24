Home Fairfield Survey: 26% of fully remote workers admit to job hunting

Survey: 26% of fully remote workers admit to job hunting

By
Phil Hall
-

While more than half of U.S. workers have acknowledged they plan to seek new employment opportunities within the next 12 months, only about one-quarter of those in fully remote work environments admitted they are in pursuit of another job.

According to a national survey conducted by Norwalk-based OperationsInc, 26% of remote workers are currently looking for a new job, compared to 40% of hybrid (partially in-person, partially remote) workers and 33% of fully in-person workers. Ironically, most fully remote workers do not display any great corporate fidelity – 58% of this workforce sector claimed they do not feel strongly connected to their employer.

Nonetheless, a fully remote work environment is appreciated, and the new survey found 51% of working parents, including 61% of working fathers, would be willing to take a pay cut to increase or retain flexible/remote work arrangements – only 28% of non-parents were willing to make that type of concession.

Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists.

