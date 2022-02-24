PepsiCo unveils nitrogen-infused cola line

PepsiCo has announced the debut of Nitro Pepsi, which the Purchase-headquartered company said was the first nitrogen-infused cola products.

Nitro Pepsi will be available in Draft Cola and Vanilla Draft Cola flavors and will be packaged in newly designed cans to be sold in single serve and 4-pack varieties. The product will have its premiere on March 25 at the Sky Lounge at The High Roller Observation Wheel of The Linq Promenade in Las Vegas.

“Nitro Pepsi is a first-of-its-kind innovation that creates a smooth, creamy, delicious taste experience for fans everywhere,” said Todd Kaplan, vice president of marketing at Pepsi. “Much like how nitrogen has transformed the beer and coffee categories, we believe Nitro Pepsi is a huge leap forward for the cola category and will redefine cola for years to come.”