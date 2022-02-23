Bridgeport lifts mask mandate

Bridgeport has become the latest locality to lift its mandate requiring the use of facial masks while indoors at any public places and in any business.

Effective today, Mayor Joe Ganim’s executive order from Aug. 10, 2021, has been terminated. Ganim’s office added the city will remain a “mask friendly” municipality for those who continue to wear a mask for their wellness and health protection.

“Based on the numbers in Bridgeport and the surrounding communities, we believe it is time to lift the mandate,” Ganim said. “I must add that this does not mean that the virus is over, and that vaccines remain our best line of defense as we cannot predict who will contract the virus or its severity. Our Health Department will continue to host free vaccination clinics every Friday.”