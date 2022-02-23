Home Fairfield Bridgeport lifts mask mandate

Bridgeport lifts mask mandate

By
Phil Hall
-

Bridgeport has become the latest locality to lift its mandate requiring the use of facial masks while indoors at any public places and in any business.

Effective today, Mayor Joe Ganim’s executive order from Aug. 10, 2021, has been terminated. Ganim’s office added the city will remain a “mask friendly” municipality for those who continue to wear a mask for their wellness and health protection.

“Based on the numbers in Bridgeport and the surrounding communities, we believe it is time to lift the mandate,” Ganim said. “I must add that this does not mean that the virus is over, and that vaccines remain our best line of defense as we cannot predict who will contract the virus or its severity. Our Health Department will continue to host free vaccination clinics every Friday.”

Previous articleAir Canada to resume flights from Bradley Airport
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here