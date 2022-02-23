Air Canada to resume flights from Bradley Airport

The Connecticut Airport Authority has announced that Air Canada will restore its nonstop service between Bradley International Airport and Toronto Pearson International Airport beginning June 1.

The carrier halted its flights to Bradley in the spring of 2020 at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Air Canada flights will operate daily, year-round basis.

“Air Canada has been an important partner for many years at our airport, facilitating seamless connectivity between our regions,” said Kevin A. Dillon, executive director of the CAA. “The resumption of the Toronto service is a major milestone on our road to recovery.”