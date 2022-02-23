IBM: Manufacturing now top target for ransomware attacks

The manufacturing industry was the most sought-after target of ransomware attacks during 2021, according to the annual X-Force Threat Intelligence Index report published by Armonk-headquartered IBM.

With nearly one-quarter of all reported ransomware attacks in 2021 aimed at manufacturing operations, the industry displaced financial services and insurance for experiencing more ransomware attacks than any other industry. IBM found 47% of attacks on manufacturing were caused by vulnerabilities that the victim organizations failed to patch.

IBM also warned that cybercriminals were laying the groundwork to target cloud environments, with the 2022 report revealing a 146% increase in new Linux ransomware code and a shift to Docker-focused targeting, potentially making it easier for more threat actors to leverage cloud environments for malicious purposes.

“Cybercriminals usually chase the money – now, with ransomware, they are chasing leverage,” said Charles Henderson, head of IBM X-Force. “Businesses should recognize that vulnerabilities are holding them in a deadlock – as ransomware actors use that to their advantage. This is a non-binary challenge. The attack surface is only growing larger, so instead of operating under the assumption that every vulnerability in their environment has been patched, businesses should operate under an assumption of compromise, and enhance their vulnerability management with a zero-trust strategy.”