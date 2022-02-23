Mastercard expands consulting to focus on open banking, crypto and ESG

Mastercard has expanded its payments-focused consulting service with new practices focused on open banking, crypto and digital currencies, and environment, social and governance (ESG) practices.

The Purchase-headquartered company’s open banking arm is designed to empower businesses to take full advantage of open banking opportunities, while the crypto and digital currencies practice is designed to assist financial institutions and merchants accommodate wider capabilities including risk assessments, crypto and NFT strategy development and the creation of crypto loyalty programs. The ESG group will educate clients on how this practice can be plumbed for both purpose and profit.

“This evolution of consulting is in recognition of the changing world and of our changing business,” said Raj Seshadri, president of data and services at Mastercard. “It’s about helping customers navigate today’s challenges and anticipating what’s next.”