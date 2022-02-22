Home Newsmakers URSULINE SCHOOL CHOIR PERFORMS GOSPEL SPIRITUALS

URSULINE SCHOOL CHOIR PERFORMS GOSPEL SPIRITUALS

By
Editorial Staff
-

As part of a special program on Feb. 3, students at the Ursuline School in New Rochelle performed Gospel spirituals for Black History Month. Under the direction of La Fredrick Coaxner, the choir director at Harlem’s famed Abyssinian Baptist Church; the girls own choir director Wendy Bryn Harmer, a soprano with the Metropolitan Opera; Damon Mack on keyboard; singer Carl Arnez Ellis III; and soloist Ahmaya Knoelle Higginson, the choir…

This content is for Westfair Online members only. Please to view this content. Become a member by Registering Here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR