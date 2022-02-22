GIRLS’ NIGHT OUT FUNDRAISER

A fashion and beauty event that brings awareness to women’s heart health while supporting care provided by WMCHealth’s Heart & Vascular Institute, will be held in-person March 3 at Sonesta White Plains Downtown in White Plains. The annual event, emceed this year by Emmy-award-winning, WCBS-TV news anchor Mary Calvi, is an opportunity for colleagues and friends to network while learning the benefits of good heart health. Heart disease remains the number one killer of women in the…