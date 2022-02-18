Home Fairfield Greenwich physician seeks GOP nomination to challenge Rep. Himes

Greenwich physician seeks GOP nomination to challenge Rep. Himes

By
Phil Hall
-

Greenwich physician Michael Goldstein has announced his plans to seek the Republican nomination in this year’s election for the 4th Congressional District.

Goldstein is a board-certified physician who founded and runs his own ophthalmology practice. He was a former president of the New York County Medical Society and is an associate member of the Fairfield County Medical Association. Goldstein is also a lawyer and a graduate from Pace University Law School.

Goldstein previously sought the GOP nomination for the congressional in 2020, losing the nomination to Jonathan Riddle. Rep. Jim Himes, the Democratic incumbent, will be seeking an eighth term in Congress.

Phil Hall
