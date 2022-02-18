Home Aviation Breeze Airways establishes operations base at Bradley Airport

Breeze Airways establishes operations base at Bradley Airport

By
Phil Hall
-

Startup carrier Breeze Airways is establishing an operations base at Bradley International Airport that will bring 200 new jobs and eight new routes to the facility.

The Utah-headquartered Breeze launched last May with Bradley as one of its three initial destinations. The airline currently provides nonstop flights from Bradley to Charleston, South Carolina, Columbus, Ohio, Norfolk, Virginia, and Pittsburgh; the new routes will be announced in the coming weeks.

As an operations brace, the airline will permanently house aircraft at the airport and hire local pilots, flight attendants and mechanics.

“Our vision to transform Bradley International Airport and drive continued growth has reached a significant milestone today,” said Connecticut Airport Authority Executive Director Kevin Dillon. “We thank Breeze Airways for recognizing Bradley International Airport’s high standing in the industry and for partnering with us to bring more jobs and exciting nonstop destinations to the region. We are honored to serve as Breeze’s fifth base and look forward to our expanded partnership.”

Phil Hall
