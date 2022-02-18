Home Entertainment Billy Joel to headline Greenwich Town Party

Billy Joel to headline Greenwich Town Party

Phil Hall
The annual Greenwich Town Party has hired six-time Grammy winner Billy Joel as its headline entertainer.

The event will take place on May 28 at Roger Sherman Park, returning the happening to its traditional Memorial Day weekend roots. Last year’s event was moved to Labor Day due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which was also responsible for the cancellation of the 2020 happening.

“Billy Joel is one of those few remaining iconic musicians who has thrilled music lovers for most of their lives,” said Ray Dalio, founder of the Greenwich Town Party and co-founder of the Westport hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, in a press statement. “His songs give us both great music and great stories that make us want to dance to our histories. He is a musical legend that I want my Greenwich neighbors to experience all together.”

However, attendance at the event is limited to Greenwich residents and employees who applied for tickets last November through a lottery.

Photo courtesy of Sony Music.

