BREAKING NEWS: Trump and children ordered to testify

Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. must abide by subpoenas issued by New York State Attorney General Letitia James and testify under oath, a state judge ruled this afternoon. The subpoenas also require them to produce documents for James’ investigators.

Judge Arthur Engoron was unconvinced by arguments made by attorneys for Trump and his children that the subpoenas were improper and politically motivated. He ordered that they must appear to be deposed by James’ investigators within 21 days. He also ordered that the Trumps produce the documents that James’ investigators want within 14 days.

The action came in New York State Supreme Court in the County of New York in Manhattan. It was reported that one of the attorneys for the former president told the judge that Trump would say things under oath only if was given immunity from prosecution.

James has been investigating Trump’s business dealings, including matters surrounding his Westchester properties Seven Springs Estate and the Trump National Golf Club.

In arguing that the Trumps should be made to comply with the subpoenas, James told the judge that the Trumps have failed in any way to address or rebut allegations previously made as a result of investigations. James office has been looking into their handling of financial matters that, in part, relate to the valuations placed on Trump Organization properties.

In his ruling, Judge Engoron suggested that at least one of the arguments made by the Trump attorneys in trying to block enforcement of the subpoenas was reminiscent of fiction writers Lewis Carroll, author of “Alice in Wonderland,” and George Orwell, author of “1984.” The attorneys had argued that the fact that the Mazars accounting firm severed ties with the Trump Organization and declared 10-years of financial documents unreliable made the investigation moot.

“To proclaim that the Mazars’ red-flag warning that the Trump financial statements are unreliable suddenly makes the OAG’s (Office of Attorney General) longstanding investigation moot is as audacious as it is preposterous,” Judge Engoron wrote.

Engoron declined to issue a stay of the attorney general’s Trump investigation as the Trump attorneys asked.

Engoron wrote in his decision, “In the final analysis, a State Attorney General commences investigating a business entity, uncovers copious evidence of possible financial fraud, and wants to question, under oath, several of the entities’ principals, including its namesake. She has the clear right to do so.”

In a statement earlier this week, James said, “As the most recent filings demonstrate, the evidence continues to mount showing that Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization used fraudulent and misleading financial statements to obtain economic benefit. There should be no doubt that this is a lawful investigation and that we have legitimate reason to seek testimony from Donald J. Trump, Donald J. Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump. We will continue to follow the facts and ensure that no one is above the law.”

In a Twitter post this afternoon, James said, “No one will be permitted to stand in the way of the pursuit of justice, no matter how powerful they are.”

It was not immediately known whether the Trump attorneys would appeal the order.