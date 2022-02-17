Webster Financial acquires health savings account provider

Stamford-headquartered Webster Financial Corp. has acquired Bend Financial Inc., a cloud-based platform solution provider for health savings accounts (HSA).

Under the terms of the acquisition, Boston-headquartered Bend Financial will continue its current operations and client services, with the goal of expanding its operations to the customers of HSA Bank, a division of Webster. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“This acquisition demonstrates Webster’s commitment to enhance HSA Bank’s client experience through strategic technology investments,” said John R. Ciulla, president and CEO of Webster.