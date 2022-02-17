Connecticut extends waiver for out-of-state health care professionals

The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) has further extended its temporary waiver of the state’s license requirements for certain out-of-state health care professionals looking to practice in Connecticut to April 15.

The waiver, which was first announced on March 23, 2020 and then extended on Dec. 22, 2021, applies to health care professionals who are licensed, certified or registered in another state or U.S. territory and the District of Columbia. The waiver offers a temporary suspension of licensure, certification, or registration to practice in Connecticut applies to physicians, physician assistants, advanced practice nurses, registered nurses, licensed practice nurses, psychologists, marital and family therapists, clinical and master social workers and professional counselors.

The previous waiver expired on Feb. 15.

“We continue to trend in a positive direction in terms of hospitalizations, but we continue to need to utilize all resources to optimize staffing in healthcare settings,” said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani. “With health care staffing shortages still being a nationwide issue, this order will offer some immediate relief to Connecticut’s health care infrastructure by authorizing licensed health care providers from other states to immediately work in Connecticut. The professions authorized include those who provide critical mental health services which are in high demand.”