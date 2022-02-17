United Way of Western Connecticut hosts grant program for nonprofits

United Way of Western Connecticut is offering a new round of grant opportunities for regional nonprofits.

The grant program is focused on nonprofits that operate programs related to early childhood education, after-school programming and financial stability. Eligible nonprofits must serve individuals in United Way of Western Connecticut’s 15-town region covering Fairfield and Litchfield Counties.

“There are countless nonprofits doing tremendous work in communities throughout Western Connecticut. We are excited to release additional funding to support their work in our three key focus areas,” said Isabel Almeida, president of United Way of Western Connecticut. “Programming related to education, both early childhood and after-school, as well as financial stability makes a life changing difference with the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) population.”

Applications can be accessed and completed via United Way’s e-CImpact website at www.uwwesternct.org/grant-opportunities. The deadline for submitting the application is March 16 and funding recipients will be announced during June.