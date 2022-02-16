Home Aviation Avelo Airlines adds four routes from Tweed New Haven Airport

Avelo Airlines is expanding its presence at Tweed New Haven Airport with the addition of four new routes.

Beginning in May, Avelo will add exclusive nonstop service between New Haven and the South Carolina destinations Charleston and Myrtle Beach, and with Nashville and Savannah, Georgia. The carrier has announced low introductory one-way fares on all four new routes starting at $49.

Avelo currently flies between Tweed and six Florida destinations – Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Sarasota/Bradenton, Tampa and West Palm Beach.

“The significant service expansion we announced today builds on the excitement for Avelo we are seeing across Connecticut,” said Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “Our customers are telling us they would love for Avelo to fly to more places beyond Florida. These four new routes show we’re listening.”

