Upscale multifamily development proposed for Greenwich

New York City-based real estate developer SJP Properties and Greenwich developer Eagle Ventures have submitted a formal application to develop an upscale multifamily development in Greenwich that would be located just north of East Putnam Avenue between Church Street and Sherwood Place.

Designed by Minno & Wasko Architects and Planners, the proposed seven-story building would consist of 192 residences and 288 parking spaces, with the ground floor and sub surface dedicated to parking and the six floors above to rental residences and amenities.

The project application was submitted to the Greenwich Planning and Zoning Commission under Connecticut’s Affordable Housing Appeals Act statute for the development of market rate homes and homes affordable to low- and moderate-income residents. In accordance with state law, the development will designate 30% of its residential units as deed-restricted affordable housing.

“This application signifies the next step in our efforts to bring an upscale, contextual residential development to downtown Greenwich, while also helping the Town to increase its stock of new, best-in-class community housing,” said a statement from the development team. “Given the limited housing options available to the town’s residents, as well as those who provide much-needed services to the community, but do not have access to housing here, this development will provide a unique opportunity for those seeking rental housing to reside in Greenwich without compromising on amenities, finishes or location.”