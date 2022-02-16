Karen Glassman named managing director at Stamford’s NewEdge Wealth

NewEdge Wealth LLC, a Stamford-based registered investment adviser specializing in ultra-high net worth, family office and institutional clients, has named Karen Glassman as managing director.

In her new role, Glassman will focus on the firm’s global marketing, initiating and expanding assets under management and developing direct contact with clients. She will also led the recently launched NewEdge Wealth’s Global Women’s Initiative, which will focus on advancing female voices and leaders within the financial services industry.

Prior to joining NewEdge Wealth, Glassman was president and CEO of Unio Asset Management. She began her career at Bear Stearns, where she became the first and only female arbitrage trader in the history of the firm.

“Based on her extensive expertise, Karen is the perfect addition to our firm,” said Rob Sechan, CEO and co-founder of NewEdge Wealth. “Karen is a trusted member of the financial community and an esteemed advisor to prominent clients worldwide. Her experience with C-suite executives and their families, along with women’s advocacy, adds to the strong values of our firm.”

NewEdge Wealth is a division of NewEdge Capital Group, which currently advises $30 billion in client assets.