Home Banking & Finance Karen Glassman named managing director at Stamford’s NewEdge Wealth

Karen Glassman named managing director at Stamford’s NewEdge Wealth

By
Phil Hall
-

NewEdge Wealth LLC, a Stamford-based registered investment adviser specializing in ultra-high net worth, family office and institutional clients, has named Karen Glassman as managing director.

In her new role, Glassman will focus on the firm’s global marketing, initiating and expanding assets under management and developing direct contact with clients. She will also led the recently launched NewEdge Wealth’s Global Women’s Initiative, which will focus on advancing female voices and leaders within the financial services industry.

Prior to joining NewEdge Wealth, Glassman was president and CEO of Unio Asset Management. She began her career at Bear Stearns, where she became the first and only female arbitrage trader in the history of the firm.

“Based on her extensive expertise, Karen is the perfect addition to our firm,” said Rob Sechan, CEO and co-founder of NewEdge Wealth. “Karen is a trusted member of the financial community and an esteemed advisor to prominent clients worldwide. Her experience with C-suite executives and their families, along with women’s advocacy, adds to the strong values of our firm.”

NewEdge Wealth is a division of NewEdge Capital Group, which currently advises $30 billion in client assets.

Previous articleGreenwich mixed-use property sells for $1.95M
Next articleDr. Robert P. Fornshell, orthopedist and Danbury Hospital director, dies at 96.
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here