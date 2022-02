A five-unit mixed-use property in Greenwich has sold for $1.95 million and a cap rate of 4.7%.

The property at 140 Hamilton Ave. was built in 1911 and consists of one commercial unit, three two-bedroom / one-bath units and a single one-bedroom / one-bath unit, as well as a private backyard.

Redwood Realty Advisors’ brokerage team of Michael Scrima, Kevin Scrima, Thomas Gorman Jr. and Thomas McConnell represented both the buyer, Mike Rocco, and the seller, Ida Sangermano, in the transaction.