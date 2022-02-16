Corcoran Group opens first Connecticut outpost in Greenwich

The real estate firm Corcoran Group LLC has entered the Connecticut market with the launch of Greenwich-based Corcoran Centric Realty, owned and led by Jeffrey Jackson.

Jackson’s firm was formerly known as Centric Property Group, which was founded in 2001 to focus on Greenwich and surrounding areas including Westport, Darien and New Canaan. The firm closed nearly $200 million in sales in 2021.

“Greenwich is an amazing area that we’ve had our eye on for quite some time now, so to have strong agents joining us who are already very well-versed in the region, and to have the opportunity for our New York City, Westchester, and Hudson Valley agents to expand their referral business is a win-win,” said Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of The Corcoran Group. “Jeff and the team at Corcoran Centric Realty have grown tremendously over the last few years, and we’re honored that they are the first to bring the brand to Connecticut. Their ability to leverage data and analytics to enhance and develop their business is impressive, and I’m excited to see what they’ll accomplish as part of Corcoran.”

Photo: Jeffrey Jackson.