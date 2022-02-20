New Canaan’s iconic Glass House pivots in the pandemic era

While the Covid crisis disrupted public access to Philip Johnson’s Glass House, the influential architectural site in New Canaan, it also sparked an opportunity for the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which owns and operates the site, to expand its visibility for new generations.

Completed in 1949, the Glass House was built as a country retreat for Johnson and his partner the famed gallerist and critic David Whitney. The striking structure has been described by some architecture critics as a rural farmhouse reduced to its barest essentials.

One of the first examples of what became known as the modernist style of architecture, it typified the use of steel and glass as structural materials. Johnson also demonstrated how simple shapes could lead to complex interplays between a building and its surroundings by allowing the viewer to see not just the building, but also consider its surroundings both by seeing through the building and noticing the reflections on the glass walls.

The surrounding property was also a sandbox for further architectural experimentation and is celebrated today as the site of some of Johnson’s most daring work. There are 15 structures spread across the property, landscaped to resemble one of his favorite paintings, and is also home to an extensive art collection.

Other structures on the property include the Brick House, the solidly built and concealing polar opposite of the Glass House which is where guests of the architect would stay; the whimsical Studio, which hosts a drawing space and wide selection of books on design and architecture; and Da Monsta, based on a museum in Germany, which incorporates organic forms and surprising colors and serves as a jumping-off point for more abstract forms on the grounds which are as much sculpture as building.

In the pre-pandemic years, visitors were only permitted to visit the site from May to November, with attendance levels kept limited out of respect for the surrounding residential community.

With Covid, access was even more restricted. According to Greg Sages, executive director at the Glass House the site was forced to adapt with expanded online offerings and new tour formats that minimized exposure.

“We like to say that we tried to make lemonade from lemons,” Sages explained. “Just before Covid struck, we updated our strategic plan with several initiatives including increasing our emphasis on the curated landscape of the site. Johnson was also a landscape architect, but we haven’t really capitalized fully on the demand to understand the site from a landscape point of view. Covid accelerated those processes because we couldn’t go into the buildings for a period of time.”

The expansion of outdoor offerings came alongside a more robust online and social media presence, and the launch of seasonal offerings combined to allow the Glass House to weather the storm but thrive. In addition to expanded programming about the unique landscape surrounding the house, the site experimented with self-directed tours where experts on individual aspects of the property were stationed in relevant locations to speak with guests — a change from the more tightly packed and paced guided tours where the entire group stayed with a single guide.

“We sold nearly four times more online this past year than we ever have before,” said Christa Carr, the communications director for the Glass House. “That’s a lot.”

Carr also emphasized the value of the combined design store and visitor’s center which the Glass House maintains in downtown New Canaan. In addition to providing a staging ground for trips to the property it also exhibits art and is the showcase for online sales. To spur engagement, themed sales of art objects are in rotation.

“We have very specially curated objects that are tied to modernism and design,” Carr said, noting the recent Valentine’s Day collection of heart-shaped keychains and bowls plus dramatically angled vases and flowerpots.

Carr expressed hope for a return to pre-pandemic normalcy as the year progresses.

“We have a special summer party on June 11, which is our annual fundraiser,” Carr said. “It is always very special, and this year we hope to have our first in-person summer party since 2019.”