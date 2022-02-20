BCW identifies WIN as a winner

The Westchester Innovation Network, which also is known as the WIN Initiative, was formed in December by the Business Council of Westchester (BCW) to help in economic development along with business innovation and growth in the county. It has received an outpouring of support, BCW’s president and CEO Marsha Gordon said in an online presentation Feb. 11.

She revealed that Luiz Aragon, former development commissioner for New Rochelle, has been hired as a consultant to serve as the program director for WIN.

Aragon explained that WIN’s Innovation Match Program has already identified 60 entities to bring to Westchester so they can be paired with local companies that will test their products and services in real-world settings.

Aragon said one of the companies, Kool Nerd Connect, encourages students to pursue careers with high-growth companies. It has been paired with the YMCA for Central and Northern Westchester where youngsters will be introduced to the company’s offerings.

Another company, SilverBills, helps senior citizens learn to pay their bills using proprietary software. It has been paired with the Municipal Housing Authority of the City of Yonkers.

Aragon said that the Canadian company Last20’s has developed a pavement product made out of recycled plastic and WIN put it together with Tarrytown-based Regeneron and the City of Yonkers Department of Public Works, both of which agreed to test the product as a replacement for asphalt.

“This is really the very, very beginning of this process in the WIN Initiative. We have a lot more to announce in the coming months, so you’ll have to stay tuned,” Aragon said.

Gordon said, “We know that by bringing innovators and businesses together and organizations together we are going to improve and enhance the level of innovation in Westchester County and make Westchester the place that innovation happens.”.

Gordon said that the second component of the WIN program that has quickly gotten off the ground is The Practical Innovation Project. She said that so far it has brought together experts from Iona College and officials from the City of Mount Vernon to work on changes that have the potential for boosting economic activity in the city, creating cost savings and improving the lives of city residents.

Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said, “Right now innovation and public-private partnerships are so critical as cities are facing compounding and oftentimes challenging crises whether it’s in health, economic development, housing, public safety, infrastructure. Finding innovative and sustainable solutions to some of our most challenging problems are critical. Trust me, you are going to see great things coming out of Mount Vernon.”

Gordon said that the BCW is preparing a “WIN Implementation Guide” and will have seminars, trade shows and other events to help build the program.

Gordon identified the founding sponsors of the WIN program as Montefiore, Regeneron, Westchester County Office of Economic Development, KeyBank, Robert Martin Company, Simone Development Companies, Municipal Housing Authority of the City of Yonkers, Verizon, Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts, and Dorf & Nelson.