The Original Pancake House, a national restaurant chain, will be opening its first Connecticut location this summer at 33-51 Main St. in Westport.

The Original Pancake House was founded in Portland, Oregon, in 1953 and now has more than 130 sites in 29 states, as well as locations in Japan and South Korea.

The new eatery will occupy in the space formerly occupied by Boca Restaurant. The only other Original Pancake House location regionally is at 170 Hamilton Ave. in White Plains.