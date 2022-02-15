Home Fairfield Stamford to lift citywide mask mandate

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons has announced the citywide mask mandate designed to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 will be lifted on Feb. 16.

The end of the mandate comes as Covid cases and hospitalizations in Stamford are in decline – as of Feb. 10, Stamford’s seven-day average in cases per 100,000 has declined from an omicron peak of 334.3 to 17.3. However, masks will still be required in hospitals, nursing homes, healthcare and childcare facilities, schools, municipal buildings and on public transit.

“Due to the measures we’ve implemented over the past few months, I’m proud to announce we are at a place where we can lift the city-wide mask mandate,” said Simmons. “When we announced the mask mandate, we had hoped to be able to lift it around mid-February. After reviewing the data and thanks to the work of Stamford public health officials, frontline workers and residents who stepped up to get vaccinated, boosted, and followed the mask mandate, we feel confident making this decision at this time.”

