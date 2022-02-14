Fran Pastore to chair the board of the Connecticut Paid Leave Authority

Gov. Ned Lamont has named Fran Pastore, CEO of the Stamford-based Womens’ Business Development Council, to serve as chairperson of the board of director for the Connecticut Paid Leave Authority.

Pastore has been a member of the board since its creation in 2019 and most recently served in the leadership role as its vice chairperson. In taking the leadership role on the board, she succeeds Josh Geballe, the former commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Administrative Services (DAS), who recently stepped down from his position with the state to pursue a new professional opportunity.

Lamont also named Michelle Gilman, who was recently nominated by the governor to succeed Geballe as commissioner of DAS, to serve as the board’s vice chairperson. The commissioner of DAS serves as an ex-officio member of the board as required by state law.

The Connecticut Paid Leave Authority is the quasi-public state agency responsible for administering Connecticut’s recently established paid family and medical leave program. The program provides workers in Connecticut with access to the necessary benefits that allows them to take time off of work when they need to care for their own health, a newborn child, or a sick family member.

“Anybody who has ever been involved in economic development activities in Connecticut is familiar with Fran Pastore, who for many years has been a passionate advocate of ensuring that women and girls have every opportunity to determine their future and make a good living for themselves and their families,” Lamont said in a press statement. “She has served as the board’s vice chairperson since its founding, and elevating her to the role of chair is a natural fit. I appreciate her commitment to improving our state and thank her for her service on the board.”

“It is an honor to receive this appointment by Governor Lamont and a privilege to serve our great state,” Pastore said. “I look forward to continued work alongside the spectacular Paid Leave Authority team to ensure that the people of Connecticut can care for themselves and their families instead of being forced to choose between going to work and caring for a loved one.”