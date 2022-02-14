AG recovers $400K from Covid-19 testers

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced having recovered more than $400,000 for customers of two health care operators that failed to live up to promises of providing results of Covid-19 tests in a timely manner. One of the companies, Sameday Health, has locations in White Plains and Westport, Connecticut. The other, ClearMD Health, has outlets in New York City.

James said that people had paid for expedited Covid-19 tests, but received their results later than the promised time frame. Her office had issued warning letters to both companies.

The letters from James’ office called on the companies to issue refunds to consumers who were unfairly charged and to revise their advertising. They also were advised to instruct employees to provide accurate information concerning turnaround times, according to James.

James said that ClearMD Health issued refunds to 1,198 consumers that came to more than $182,000. She said that Sameday Health issued refunds to 3,110 consumers that amounted to more than $230,000.

James alleged that Sameday Health had been telling customers they would have the results of Covid tests in less than 36 hours if they paid a premium price and less than 76 hours if they did not pay the premium but were covered by insurance.

“Testing sites and labs must follow the law and accurately advertise when consumers can expect their results, otherwise they can expect to hear from my office,” James said.