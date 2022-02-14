Westchester’s Launch1000 startup program to return for second cohort

Westchester County has announced that the second round in its Launch1000 startup development program will begin taking applications from would-be participants in March.

The program was launched in 2020 with the goal of enabling 1,000 Westchester residents to start a new business or nonprofit, or develop an existing one further. There were 218 entrepreneurs in the first round that completed last year. According to the county, most of those participants have launched their ventures.

Launch1000 is fully remote and self-paced, and requires a commitment of 10 hours per week. It connects participants with a network of coaches and mentors in business and a variety of industries. Overseen by the county’s Office of Economic Development, it is led by Pam Hoelzle, an early-stage entrepreneurial expert and founder and CEO of the accelerator program Entrepreneur Ready.

This year, Launch1000 will offer all programming in both English and Spanish using bilingual coaches and mentors.

“In its first year, Launch1000 helped 218 business and nonprofits get off the ground,” said Deborah Novick, director of entrepreneurship and innovation for Westchester County. “Sixty-five percent of these Launchers had no prior business experience. This program is proof that all it takes is an idea to start down the path to becoming your own boss and launching a new venture. We look forward to helping our 2022 Launch1000 participants become business owners and nonprofit leaders.”

Upon completion of the program, participants will receive a $1,000 grant to go toward startup costs.