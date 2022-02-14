Manufacturing tech center opens at WCSU

A new manufacturing technology center offering a two-semester certificate program has opened at Western Connecticut State University (WCSU) in Danbury.

The Connecticut State Community College Naugatuck Valley Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center is located in an approximately 3,000-square-foot space within a WCSU warehouse building that was converted into an advanced manufacturing shop and classroom in a $2.4 million project funded through state bond funds. The first cohort of 12 students began the program last August in a space provided by Henry Abbott Technical High School in Danbury and moved into the new facility in January, with a graduation date scheduled for May.

WCSU said day and weekend cohorts are planned for a potential of up to 72 graduates per year. Each student can earn an OSHA 10 Certificate and National Institute for Metal Working Skills nationally recognized credential in two semesters. Currently, manufacturing companies are partnering the center’s programs, where students are placed in internships.

“With more than 6,000 openings presently available in the state’s manufacturing industry, this new advanced manufacturing technology center will help expand educational and economic opportunities for our students with good jobs and a rewarding career, while providing a highly educated and skilled workforce for our state’s manufacturers,” said WCSU President Terrence Cheng.

Photo: Gov. Ned Lamont (third from left) and WCSU President Terrence Cheng (fourth from left) during the Feb. 11 ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the new center. Current student Francesco Ambrosino (holding scissors) and recent graduate Mirian Rivas (to Ambrosino’s left) participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Photo courtesy of WCSU.