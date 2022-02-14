New PAC launched to back Connecticut GOP candidates for statewide office

A new political action committee called CT Truth PAC Inc. was launched over the weekend with a $500,000 contribution by David Kelsey, the Republican Party town chairman in Old Lyme.

The CT Mirror reported that the PAC is the latest donation vehicle for Kelsey, a longtime Republican donor who gave $109,500 to the Republican National Committee and $10,000 to the state party’s federal account last year.

Under Connecticut law, the new PAC is limited in spending on statewide offices – governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of the state and treasurer, which all face election campaigns this year; the PAC is not able to participate in the U.S. Senate election race that has Democratic incumbent Richard Blumenthal seeking a third term.

Branford-based business executive Bob Stefanowski, who unsuccessfully challenged Ned Lamont in the 2018 gubernatorial election, is running for governor again this year and has committed $10 million of his own money to the campaign. Under state law, the new PAC cannot coordinate with the Stefanowski campaign but can provide independent advocacy for his candidacy.