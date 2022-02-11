Home Environment CTDOT awards $24M to municipalities for air quality improvement projects

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) has allocated $24 million in federal funds to 10 municipal transportation projects aimed at improving local air quality.

The funds, which come from the Federal Highway Administration’s Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program, will be used to upgrade traffic signal technology and the installation of electric vehicle charging stations.

Within Fairfield County, Bridgeport is receiving $4 million to improve traffic flow, reduce delay, and alleviate congestion along the Park Avenue corridor, while Danbury is receiving $1.25 million to provide signal coordination improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and delays along State Route 39 and State Route 53 (Main Street and Osbourne Street).

Greenwich is receiving $4 million to install adaptive signal control technology to adjust signal timing on Route 1 within the town boundary, Norwalk is receiving $3.4 to continue upgrading the remaining outdated traffic signals, extending the adaptive traffic control system, and Stamford is receiving $3.3 million to upgrade old signal equipment at six intersections that are within existing city signal systems.

“With expanded access to electric vehicle charging stations and increased use of adaptive traffic signals across the state, we are confronting climate change with actionable projects that will help reduce carbon emissions,” Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti said. “These projects represent the future. We remain committed to using technology and innovative solutions to have a cleaner, more equitable, and resilient transportation system for all people across Connecticut.”

