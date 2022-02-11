Home Fairfield Yale New Haven Health acquires three Connecticut hospitals

Yale New Haven Health acquires three Connecticut hospitals

By
Phil Hall
-

Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) has signed an agreement to acquire two Connecticut-based health systems from Prospect Medical Holdings Inc. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

YNHHS is acquiring Waterbury Hospital in Waterbury, Manchester Memorial Hospital in Manchester and Rockville General Hospital in Vernon. The related real estate assets of the hospitals are to be released from the existing master lease agreement between the real estate owner and Prospect.

YNHHS said the three hospitals would be affiliated with its organization through a relationship similar in nature to Greenwich and Bridgeport Hospitals.

“As we begin to emerge from an international pandemic that has devastated many hospitals across this nation, it is critical that we think creatively about sustaining local access to high quality care,” said Marna P. Borgstrom, CEO of YNHHS. “Innovation has become a watchword for a post-pandemic healthcare environment, and we are all exploring clear opportunities to enhance access to high-quality care while driving down costs. While this is at a very early stage, our goal is to sustain critical access to vital healthcare services directly in these local communities.”

Previous articleNorwalk’s Datto names new general counsel
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here