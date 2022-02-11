Home Fairfield Norwalk’s Datto names new general counsel

Norwalk's Datto names new general counsel

Phil Hall
Datto Holding Corp, the Norwalk-headquartered provider of cloud-based software and security solutions, has hired Emily Tabak Epstein as its new general counsel.

Epstein replaces retiring General Counsel Michael Fass, who held the role since 2013. Epstein joins Datto’s executive team and reports to CEO Tim Weller.

Epstein previously served as deputy general counsel and corporate secretary at Coupang Inc., where she led the global legal team through Coupang’s $4.6 billion initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange, the second largest listing in 2021. Prior to that, she served as deputy chief legal officer and corporate secretary at Nielsen Holdings plc and also served as president of the Nielsen Foundation.

Epstein graduated from the University of Virginia School of Law and earned a bachelor’s degree in government from Harvard University. She recently served as president of the New York chapter of the Society for Corporate Governance and is a former director of the Center for Urban Community Services.

