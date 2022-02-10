New bachelor’s degree pathway for HCC students

Bridgeport’s Housatonic Community College (HCC) has signed an agreement that will enable its graduates to transfer to Jackson State University (JSU) in Mississippi following the completion of their two-year degree.

Under the terms of the agreement, HCC students will be able to transfer credits and enroll at JSU at the in-state tuition rate. JSU is a historically Black university that offers degrees at the baccalaureate, masters, specialist and doctoral levels, and it is Mississippi’s fourth largest university in terms of student enrollment.

“Certainly, a priority is for Housatonic scholars to transfer to Connecticut educational institutions,” said HCC CEO Dwayne Smith. “With that said, Jackson State University offers additional excellent, diverse educational opportunities that are affordable for our scholars.”

“I’m ecstatic about this new and burgeoning relationship,” said JSU President Thomas K. Hudson. “We’re very excited about this opportunity to partner with Housatonic where we can start a pipeline of bringing excellent students to Jackson State University.”