Ethan Allen opens Design Center in Westport

Ethan Allen, the Danbury-headquartered interior design and home furnishings company, has opened its seventh Connecticut location at 605 Post Road in Westport.

Ribbon cutting ceremony at Ethan Allen’s new Westport location.

According to the company, its new Design Center will enable clients to work with professional interior designers at fully equipped workstations, viewing both detailed 3D floor plans and before-and-after images of their space on a large, high-resolution screen. Clients will also be able to access the company’s furniture and accent selections in partnership with designers or via touchscreen, and can view hundreds of fabrics, leathers, finishes, and other customized options on site.

“The new Westport Design Center projects variety of our styles of classic, country, coastal, modern and highlights our commitment to personal interior design service combined with technology,” said Ethan Allen Chairman and CEO Farooq Kathwari. “Our designers can meet with clients in the Design Center, at their homes, or via virtual appointment, whether designing homes near Westport or vacation homes in other places. Our technology gives clients extraordinary flexibility, and our service is always complimentary.”

