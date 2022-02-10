Survey: 43% of workers delayed health care appointments since pandemic began

Nearly half of American workers have delayed routine medical appointments since the start of the pandemic out of fear of contracting Covid-19, according to a new study released by The Hartford.

The study found 43% of workers postponed their routine medical appointments since the pandemic took root in March 2020, with 47% of that number citing a fear of Covid infection as a primary reason for the delay. Other reasons cited by respondents for the delay included difficulty getting an appointment (29%), the need to cancel appointments due to Covid restrictions and requirements (25%) and fear of contracting other illnesses (24%).

“It is difficult to overcome the fear and fatigue we’re all experiencing amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Adam Seidner, chief medical officer for The Hartford. “However, it is important that people get back to prioritizing routine health visits and screenings to stay physically and mentally healthy. Many health conditions, such as high blood pressure or diabetes, may not be noticeable or detected without routine screenings. These types of conditions, when they continue to develop undetected, can lead to more serious health problems.”

The survey culled its data from a poll of approximately 2,000 adults conducted Jan. 5-7.