Local roads cited among worst in nation for truck bottlenecks

Highways within Fairfield County and the lower Hudson Valley region were cited in the 2022 list published by the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) of the nation’s most congested bottlenecks for trucks.

The 2022 Top Truck Bottleneck List measures the level of truck-involved congestion at over 300 locations on the national highway system. The analysis is culled from truck GPS data involving more than 1 million freight trucks – and while the bottleneck locations detailed in this year’s list represent the top 100 congested locations, ATRI continuously monitors more than 300 freight-critical locations.

Three Fairfield County locations made the top 100 list, all involving congestion I-95: 37th ranked Stamford, 56th ranked Norwalk and 79th ranked Bridgeport.

Across the New York border, Rye ranked 17th in the nation for the intersection of I-95 and I-287, while Nyack ranked 74th for its congested stretch of I-287.

The nation’s most congested highway for truckers is located across the Hudson River: I-95 at SR 4 in Fort Lee, New Jersey, topped ATRI’s list for 2022.

“ATRI’s bottleneck list is a roadmap for federal and state administrators responsible for prioritizing infrastructure investments throughout the country,” said American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear. “Every year, ATRI’s list highlights the dire needs for modernizing and improving our roads and bridges,” “We have seen, most recently in Pittsburgh, that the cost of doing nothing could also cost lives. It’s time to fund these projects and get our supply chains moving again.”

The ATRI data is the latest statistical report highlighting the challenging environment on the region’s highways. Last summer, a study published the National Highway Safety Administration and QuoteWizard determined that Connecticut ranked fifth and New York ranked 16th among the states for the number of traffic-related fatalities.