Lands in Greenwich

New neighbors in the form of Lamborghini Greenwich is presenting some competition to Miller Motors also in Greenwich, long the destination for exotic car buyers. The new dealership is home to one of the world’s most prominent auto brands, which is also one of the few not sold new anywhere in Fairfield County. It is just one of 38 showrooms within the United States, solidifying Greenwich’s position as a regional mecca for luxury auto brands.

Made with supple leather interiors as well as high-performance carbon fiber and space-age alloy exteriors, the low slung Aventador and Huracán were joined by the new Urus SUV on the floor. Each model appears eager to roar down a winding Greenwich road even while sitting still.

Those in the market for a supercar may be glad to hear that supply-chain issues have not impacted Lamborghini production. But they may be dismayed to learn that there is still up to a year’s lead time before they can take delivery of their new car.