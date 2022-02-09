Game plan for economic recovery

Greenwich nonprofit “Girls With Impact” released a game plan for putting Connecticut’s women back on a path to post-pandemic economic security. Titled “A Post-Covid Economic Recovery for Connecticut’s Women,” the report revealed that women have been four times more likely on a national level to have left the workforce compared to men.

Jennifer Openshaw, CEO of Girls With Impact, said “Connecticut’s women have shouldered the burden of Covid’s economic destruction. By creating a thoughtful post-Covid economic recovery plan, we can put Connecticut’s women on a path to long-term economic stability – and at the same time, benefit this great state and its employers.”

This is the latest endeavor by Girls With Impact, which runs a 10-week, afterschool business and leadership academy course for women ages 14-24 that is designed to grow entrepreneurial endeavors from ideation to a business plan and venture pitch while assisting women in improving their confidence, leadership skills, college readiness and professional capacities for success.

