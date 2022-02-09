Rita Mckenna Olsons, Family and Children’s Agency

Devoting quality time to community needs

Family & Children’s Agency (FCA), which focuses on the social and emotional needs of Fairfield County residents through a variety of services for children and adults has appointed Rita McKenna Olson as chairwoman of its board of directors. She has been part of FCA’s board since 2007. For Olson, the FCA’s board operates as a partner to the organization’s executives on multiple endeavors. “It is very important for us at this point that our board offers diversity, equity and inclusion,” she said. “We make ourselves visible in the community and we have to be visible not only to our donors, but we have to be visible to the people that need our services.”

Olson estimated that she devoted 20% of her working schedule to her FCA activities, and she encouraged other business professionals to consider giving a portion of their time to assisting in the leadership aspects of local nonprofits.

For more, visit https://familyandchildrensagency.org/