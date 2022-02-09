Stamford Health, Columbia U.

Providing state-of-art heart surgery

The years-long, ever-expanding association between Columbia University and Stamford Health and its partnership’s latest chapter, Stamford’s Heart & Vascular Institute, is offering treatment and expertise from the Columbia University Irving Medical Center’s staff of heart surgeons; specifically, five of those surgeons will see patients and perform operations at Stamford Hospital.

Stamford Health has collaborated for nearly a decade with Columbia’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons as a teaching affiliate and allows those surgeons to be present at Stamford Health seven days a week. Now Fairfield patients who would otherwise seek surgery in New York City, can have an operation closer to their own community. Not too many hospitals in the area can function at the same level that Stamford can. The net result, practitioners agreed, will be more efficient care, quicker recovery times, fewer return trips to the hospital and ultimately more lives saved.