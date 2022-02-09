Jessica Paschkes, Refillery

Zero Waste Goal

Westchester’s first zero-waste pop-up business, Refillery, that provides consumers with nontoxic options for refilling soaps and cleaners without packaging waste was developed by Chappaqua resident Jessica Paschkes who insists that credit for the idea is not hers for the taking. “It’s a concept that exists in other countries. We’re probably about five years behind,” she says.

The idea is that you bring your own container and you refill your products instead of bringing home new packaging. Her customers and her products primarily focus on getting containes refilled with soap and cleaners for home and hygiene.

Refillery plays a role in reducing plastic waste and excess packaging, 90% of which winds up being trashed and is usually dumped into the ocean.

Paschkes tests and curates all the products she makes available for her customers.

With sustainability and a one-stop kind of experience in your home, your wellness and in your health, Paschkes aims for a bigger vision of where her business can go.