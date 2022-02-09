Ellie Zimmerman, Interns 4-Good

Goes national with volunteer program

Purchase, New York, resident Ellie Zimmerman was named an honoree of the 2021 Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes, a national award celebrating the impact that young people have on their communities. She was recognized for the creation of Interns 4-Good, a service connecting tech-savvy teens with nonprofits in need of their skills.

Zimmerman launched Interns 4-Good in 2018, and to date has matched more than 12,000 remote volunteer interns with nearly 300 nonprofits to help with projects.

She also realized that many of her fellow teens wanted to find ways to give back to their communities. So, rather than concentrate on in-person volunteer activities, she focused on remote technology assistance, which tech-savvy teens could help organizations in need of tech solutions.

She has since grown her platform from a local to a national endeavor that currently has approximately 15,000 young people signed up and roughly 7,000 engaged in opportunities serving about 300 nonprofits.

For more, visit https://interns4good.org/