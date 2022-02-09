Jeff Becker Dwight Senior, Easton Grows LLC

Sustainable hemp crops

At 22 S. Park Ave. in Easton, Connecticut, a one-acre plot is being used by Easton Grows LLC as a pilot educational farming initiative with hemp as its central product. The idea is to help local farmers gain hands-on experience by sustainably farming the crop with an eye toward commercialization. The project was created by longtime Easton residents Jeff Becker and Dwight Senior with help from Griff Conti, owner-operator of Franny’s Farmacy, a CBD and hemp oil retailer in Westport.

Hemp is a sustainable crop that has all kinds of uses, including clothing, fuel and even food (its oil is a source of high-quality protein).

Easton stands to gain tens of thousands of dollars through the production and sale of hemp products.

The creators would like to see a co-op where different farmers get involved in growing it and sustaining it and learning along the way.

