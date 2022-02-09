Chuck Omphalius, “930 Plan” Podcast

Alternative Retirement Strategy

Designed to educate the masses on taxes and finances a podcast is centered around its owner Chuck Omphalius’ alternative retirement savings strategy the “930 Plan,” which features a combination of aspects of the 401(k) and 529 plans. He believes they each are antiquated, but valuable when certain features are looked at together, and he hopes to bring the unconventional savings method that his firm offers to new audiences, helping people to think more outside of the box in an effort to maximize their savings, particularly young people. His belief is that rising inflation and a looming rise in taxes, both due to out-of-control federal debt, is a threat and deferred saving is outdated, inefficient and should be addressed. “The 930 Plan” podcast is available here.