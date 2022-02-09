UConn Stamford, TIP Digital

Data science startup

The University of Connecticut and the nonprofit StamfordNext collaborated on the opening of a data science startup endeavor called the Technology Incubation Program (TIP Digital) at the UConn Stamford campus. At the start the program accommodated 17 startups — seven of which are already generating revenue. Among the perks offered to participants are access to UConn’s research facilities and input from industry mentors and UConn’s entrepreneurs-in-residence. These companies in the incubator in Stamford will raise the level of artificial intelligence (AI), which will help them be more competitive. With many start-ups failing between their first and fifth year of operations TIP Digital for data science companies provides hope for ultimate success. Connecticut does a lot for its small-business entities, but being involved in something like the incubator can be a game-changer.