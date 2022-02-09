New Rochelle handyman accuses Bronx company of taking his home

A New Rochelle handyman says he turned to a client to help save his house from foreclosure, only to lose his home in an elaborate scheme.

Felipe D. Avalos and his ex-wife, Arcelia Avalos, accused Marcia Campbell, Campal Corp., and Planet Management Group of fraud, in a complaint filed last month in Westchester Supreme Court.

Campbell allegedly told Felipe Avalos that she could save his home.

“It was clear that we were desperate and were willing to try anything,” the complaint states. Now Campbell and Planet Management, a mortgage company, seek “to finish the fraud by having me physically removed from the house so that they can sell it and take the remaining value … for themselves.”

Attorneys for Campbell, Campal and Planet Management did not respond to emails asking for their clients’ sides of the story.

The Avaloses bought the house at Winyah Terrace for $349,000 in 2002 and later mortgaged it to IndyMac Bank for $455,000.

“Unfortunately, we experienced financial issues and were unable to pay the underlying mortgage,” Felipe Avalos states in an affidavit, “and the bank commenced a foreclosure action against us.”

IndyMac filed for foreclosure in 2016, seeking more than $332,000.

Avalos says Campbell offered to help him in 2019, by getting the property transferred to a friend of his. Then after two years he could refinance the house in his name.

Avalos claims that Campbell repeatedly demanded money to make the transfer work and he ultimately paid her $43,000.

When the closing was held in 2020, he was allegedly introduced to an attorney hired by Campbell. He was not given the attorney’s name and was told that the attorney would represent him.

Instead of transferring the property to his friend, Avalos says in the affidavit, he was told that it would be transferred to Campbell’s company, Campal Corp., of the Bronx.

Then a representative of a title company said he wanted to speak with Avalos privately, according to the affidavit.

Instead, Campbell called the attorney into a side room. “When they came out, nothing more was said and the closing continued.”

Avalos claims that he was given no documents from the closing.

He understood that the property would be mortgaged to HSBC Bank, according to his affidavit, and that loan would be used to pay off the existing mortgage. But now he believes the new loan was more than needed to pay off the old mortgage.

The property was deeded to Campal for $350,000 in January 2020, according to a Westchester County property record, and it was mortgaged, not to HSBC Bank, but to Planet Management Group, of Melville, Suffolk County, for $451,500.

Avalos continued to live in the house. Campbell allegedly demanded $5,800 a month to pay the mortgage and put the property up for sale.

Then in March 2021, Avalos was served with an eviction notice. That action is pending in New Rochelle city court.

Campbell and Campal obtained the property by fraud, according to the complaint, and Planet Management should have known that the transfer to Campal was fraudulent.

The Avaloses are asking the court to declare them as the owners of the property; cancel the deed to Campal Corp. and the mortgage to Planet Management; and award unspecified damages.

They are represented by White Plains attorney Mark A. Guterman.