White Plains’ Turtle Beach Corp. teams with MrBeast on snack food promotion

The White Plains-based gaming accessories maker Turtle Beach Corp. has partnered with YouTube personality MrBeast on the launch of the latter’s Feastables line of healthier snack foods.

The first product in the launch is the MrBeast Bar, a gluten-free chocolate bar consisting of four ingredients, including organic cocoa. Under the terms of the partnership, Turtle Beach and Feastables will team with the German computer accessories manufacturer ROCCAT in a sweepstakes offering 360 chances for gamers and fans to win 540 gaming accessory items for their consoles and PCs. The promotion will run through August.

The 23-year-old MrBeast – whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson – hosts one of YouTube’s biggest channels, with nearly 88 million subscribers who follow his outrageous challenges and stunts including a non-fatal recreation of the “Squid Game” competitions and efforts to avoid capture by law enforcement officers.

“MrBeast understands what it takes to make a fun and ultimately positive impact on people’s lives, so we’re thrilled to work together on his new Feastables launch,” said Juergen Stark, chairman and CEO of Turtle Beach. “Of course, you have to deliver big when you partner with one of the most creative and most watched YouTubers in history on a new initiative like Feastables. Since MrBeast is a big gamer, we’ve provided a healthy amount of some of our best console and PC accessories to help our collective fans celebrate the launch.”